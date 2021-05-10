GOP lawmakers may revolt if Trump tries to undercut Kevin McCarthy -- here's why
According to the Washington Post, Donald Trump may turn on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and oppose his election as majority leader should the Republicans retake the House in 2022, but Punchbowl News is reporting that move may cause GOP lawmakers to finally revolt against the former president's machinations.

Appearing on MSNBC on Monday morning, the Post's Ashley Parker told host Joe Scarborough that McCarthy is "terrified" and "running scared" that Trump will block him from control of the House if Democrats don't hold their majority, but Punchbowl makes the case he has the backing of his members.

"Don't read too much into the 'Trump may dump McCarthy if Republicans win the majority' talk," the Punchbowl subscription-only report states, before adding that McCarthy has built up a loyal following during his tenure.

Agreeing with the Post's Parker that Trump likes a winner and rarely crosses one the report goes on to note that, should the unpredictable Trump attempt a power play, it would likely flop due to McCarthy's efforts on the behalf of his colleagues.

"McCarthy will have raised tens of millions of dollars for rank-and-file Republicans. He'll have recruited candidates that give Republicans the majority, and he'll have appeared at hundreds of events for his colleagues across the country," the report states. "He will simply have too many chits piled up for him to be pushed aside for anyone else."

The report adds, "and if McCarthy can't be speaker, his supporters can make sure no other potential replacement could either," before predicting, "So it will be McCarthy."