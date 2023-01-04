Anti-McCarthy GOPer confronted on CNN after House colleague calls them the 'Taliban 19'
An appearance on "VCNN This Morning" grew awkward on Wednesday when one of the GOP House members who is opposed to making Rep. Kevin McCarthy the new speaker was confronted with the fact that one of his colleagues has labeled the "never Kevin" faction as "terrorists."

Speaking with host Kaitlan Collins, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) explained his decision to 'no' vote for the California Republican but held out hope that a compromise could be reached that would allow him to be handed the gavel.

Asked, "Do you expect more Republicans could change their votes today?" Donalds replied. "It's very possible. I think there are members who are having -- they're having concerns right now, obviously, people back home are weighing in on what they feel, who they feel should be the next speaker of the House."

"It's possible," he added. "Right now that's open to interpretation. The key thing is going back to Leader McCarthy; is there a pathway for him to get there? Yes. Can that be worked out in the next couple of hours? Yes."

"Is it likely?" he was pressed.

"Not sure yet," he replied which led Collins to ask, "[Republican Rep.] Don Bacon of Nebraska said yesterday, referring to the 19 that voted against McCarthy as the 'Taliban 19.' what do you think of that?"

"It's ridiculous," the Florida Republican shot back. "We're in a process where votes have been earned not given. For that language to be used is reprehensible. I like Don Bacon, this is a negotiation, like any negotiation. So to refer to people on the other side of a negotiation to be aligned with some of the worst terrorists the world has ever seen is outrageous."

