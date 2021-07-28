McCarthy has been 'miscalculating the whole time' on riot commission — and it's blowing up on him: Van Jones
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Screen cap).

On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former Obama presidential adviser Van Jones suggested that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has badly misfired by doing everything in his power to thwart the January 6 commission — and is paying the price for it.

"Today we heard Congressman [Adam] Kinzinger and Congresswoman [Liz] Cheney call out their fellow House Republicans for whitewashing January 6th," said anchor Erin Burnett. "There was not one person in that room defending Republican leadership for Trump. Did McCarthy miscalculate by pulling the picks out of the committee by saying, I won't have anyone in the room to listen?"

"Well, he's been miscalculating the whole time," said Jones. "He had the opportunity to have, you know, a bipartisan commission with everybody having the same rights when it comes to subpoenas, et cetera, and he missed that. So you know, Strike One. Strike Two, he could have put forward reasonable Republicans, critical, tough, but reasonable Republicans, and instead he put forward Republicans he knew would be unacceptable to most Americans and certainly Nancy Pelosi. And then today, he's missing in action while, you know, officers are baring their souls as to what happened to them."

Jones said that McCarthy's bet on boycotting the commission might work with the hardcore Trump base, but he doubted it would play well with the country as a whole.

"I think he's miscalculating the whole — if he cares about the country he's miscalculating," added Jones. "For his own party, who knows. If he cares about the country, he's been miscalculating the whole time."

Watch below:

Van Jones says Kevin McCarthy has been "miscalculating from Day One" on MAGA riot commission www.youtube.com

Video SmartNews