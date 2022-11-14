House Freedom Caucus already crafting a plan to 'topple' Kevin McCarthy: report
Kevin McCarthy on Facebook.

While Republicans are still favored to retake the House of Representatives, the GOP's hardliner wing in the House Freedom Caucus are reportedly already plotting to take down their would-be leader.

Politico reports that Freedom Caucus members are currently weight "a two-step plan that’s designed to topple" McCarthy as the leader of the House GOP before he even gets a chance to place his hands on the gavel.

According to Politico's sources, the Freedom Caucus is trying to get McCarthy to delay leadership elections in the House until it's certain that the party has secured the 218 seats it needs to form a majority.

If McCarthy refuses, then the Freedom Caucus may nominate Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) to challenge him.

READ MORE: Reaction to GOP losses in Arizona sending off major Jan. 6 vibes: experts

However, Politico's sources say the Freedom Caucus recognizes that Biggs would not have anywhere near the support needed to become House Speaker in the Republican conference, although they're hoping his nomination will soften other Republicans to accept a more "consensus candidate" such as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

"It’s a risky gambit that’s clearly still in flux as the conference churns toward a leadership election that conservatives want to delay, a sentiment aired by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) on Twitter on Sunday night," the Politico report notes. "And it’s not clear how much McCarthy’s rival-turned-ally Jordan knows about the right flank’s plan, although though outside supporters aren’t hiding their views on the matter."

