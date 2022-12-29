George Santos' lies put Kevin McCarthy in 'no-win situation' as he tries to wrangle votes for House speaker
Congressman Kevin McCarthy. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP)

Kevin McCarthy's leadership bid may depend on seating congressman-elect George Santos in spite of his admission to fabricating much of his background.

So far only one Republican has publicly called for an investigation into the New York Republican, although others have privately said he would likely face probes, but McCarthy and other GOP leaders have remained silent about Santos admittedly lying about his education, work history and religious faith, reported Politico.

“McCarthy can’t do anything official until McCarthy is speaker, so that needs to happen before anything else,” said one House Republican who intends to support his bid for House speaker. “But as for Santos, I think his issues may cost him his chance at a seat in financial services until everything is sorted out. The questions around his finances are a real issue.”

Republicans seem unlikely to call for his resignation, even after the leadership battle is sorted out, but one GOP source told Politico that Santos has already assured New York party leaders he wouldn't seek re-election in two years and would soon make that decision public.

“New Yorkers deserve the truth and House Republicans deserve an opportunity to govern without distraction,” said Rep.-elect Nick LaLota, a newly elected New York Republican who has called for an internal House probe and possibly a law enforcement investigation.

Retiring Rep. John Katko (R-NY) said the newly elected lawmaker's "colossal lack of judgment" had put House Republicans in a "no-win situation" with its newly won "razor-thin majority."

“I don’t think we’re going to hear the end of this anytime soon," Katko said. "It’s an issue that’s going to linger for quite a while and may have serious repercussions for him personally."

