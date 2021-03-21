Former White House official joins Republican House leadership as GOP leadership goes full Trump
There has been a concern that the Republican Party was fighting a war between two factions, but according to Axios, it appears one has been decided in the House.

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA) hired former President Donald Trump's political director, Brian Jack, to take over his own politics shop in the House.

"The move to bring on Jack underscores McCarthy's strategy of keeping Trump and his orbit close as Republicans seek to retake the House majority in 2022 — and McCarthy achieves his personal goal of becoming speaker," said Axios.

The report called Jack Trump's "go-to-guy" for campaigns in the House during the 2020 election cycle.

There was a thought that after voting to support Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) despite her opposition to Trump, the GOP could turn away from the Trump brand of politics.

