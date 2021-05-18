GOP's Kevin McCarthy ripped as 'coward' and 'traitor' for opposing Jan. 6 commission

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was blasted after announcing he won't support the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The California Republican complained that the proposed commission was too "shortsighted" and would not examine all forms of political violence, and would instead focus on Donald Trump's supporters who violently stormed the Capitol in an effort to overturn Joe Biden's election win.

"Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the speaker's shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America," McCarthy said in a statement, "I cannot support this legislation."











































