GOP's Ken Buck tells CNN that GOP should start looking at Steve Scalise as McCarthy bid falters

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) has so far backed Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in every vote he's taken for House Speaker -- but his patience has started to wear thin.
During an interview on CNN, host Jake Tapper asked Buck how many ballots he believed would be needed to get a Republican elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Buck replied that he honestly didn't know and suggested it was time for Republicans to take a break to consider other options.
Tapper then asked him if he would continued to back McCarthy in upcoming votes.
"I am voting on this vote for Kevin McCarthy, stay tuned and I'll let you know what I'm going to be doing in the future," he said.
"So this is the last time he can count on your vote, the fifth ballot," replied Tapper.
Earlier in the interview, Buck had talked up the possibility of having Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) as a "consensus" candidate who would be acceptable to all factions, although he acknowledged that doing so could then lose support from the more moderate Republicans who so far have backed McCarthy.
