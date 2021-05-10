McCarthy mocked for saying he ‘embraces free thought’ as Romney warns GOP against removing Cheney
Kevin McCarthy speaks at House press conference (screen grab)

Senator Mitt Romney is the latest Republican to come to the aid of House Republican Caucus Chair Liz Cheney, targeted for expulsion for declaring a simple fact: Donald Trump lost re-election in November.

Romney's warning Monday afternoon comes just after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy scheduled a vote for Wednesday to oust Cheney in a letter to "Friends." McCarthy was mercilessly mocked for claiming he embraces "free thought and debate," as The Washington Post's Dave Weigel notes:

House Republicans at that time are expected to elect Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to replace Cheney.

ABC News' Ben Siegel notes the far right wing Club for Growth rates Cheney much more conservative than Stefanik and about on par with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who is hated by Republicans. But as one House Republican said Sunday, the only thing that matters to the GOP is taking back the House.