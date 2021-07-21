Kevin McCarthy is 'backed into a corner' -- and that's why he threw a tantrum over Capitol riot probe: CNN analyst

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," commentator Bakari Sellers tore into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for his enraged rant attacking the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"Bakari, what did House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy think was going to happen when he named people to this committee who rejected the 2020 election results?" asked anchor Jim Acosta. "He was getting pretty, you know, apoplectic earlier today. But this shouldn't be a surprise to him."
"It shouldn't be a surprise," agreed Sellers. "And I'm just glad that he was actually pressed on the fact that he turned down an opportunity to have a bipartisan, independent commission that would have an equal number of Democrats and Republicans on it. He literally turned that down."
Sellers then praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) "skill" at getting McCarthy to throw a tantrum about the commission.
"Kevin McCarthy backed himself into a corner," he said. "So there was absolutely nothing left for him to do today other than to pull the plug... again, you have to give praise to the skill of Nancy Pelosi, as she navigates a very fragile majority in the United States Congress."
Watch below:
Bakari Sellers says Kevin McCarthy "backed himself into a corner" on 1/6 Commission www.youtube.com