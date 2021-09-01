Kevin McCarthy is acting like a 'thug' who's trying to 'muscle corporations to do his bidding': MSNBC guest

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was likened to a fictional stick-up man from the HBO series 'The Wire' on MSNBC on Wednesday.
The comments came after MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance imagined if a cartel leader had been urging others against cooperation in the manner that Republicans are threatening telecom firms if they cooperate with the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.
"You know keen views of 'The Wire' will say Omar wasn't running a gigantic cartel with some of the folks there, but he was dealing with...drugs and guns and he made threats the same way because he didn't want people to cooperate ,obviously, with law enforcement or any other efforts that were against him. That is the thug thing," MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber said.
Political strategist Chai Komanduri described it as a "thugocracy" where "the thugs muscle corporations to do their bidding."
Watch: