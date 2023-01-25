Kevin McCarthy gets snippy with reporters' George Santos questions: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer!'

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday stood by Rep. George Santos (R-NY) even as reporters pelted him with questions about the scandal-plagued Republican's endless stream of falsehoods.

During a press conference, a reporter asked McCarthy how he could justify booting Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), and Ilhan Omar (D-CA) off committees while giving Santos two committee assignments.

McCarthy shot back that he wasn't appointing Santos to the House Intelligence Committee and that he was allowing both Schiff and Swalwell to serve on committees apart from that committee.

At another point in the press conference, a reporter argued to McCarthy that he had not answered the question they had posed, with caused the House Speaker to get snippy.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'These signatures are from 2020': Elections analyst makes quick work of Kari Lake's new 'bombshell' evidence

"Let me be very clear clear and respectful to you: You ask me a question. When I answer it, it's the answer to your question," he said. "You don't get to determine whether I answer your question or not!"

McCarthy also got irritated when defending his decision to keep Swalwell off the Intelligence Committee.

"If you want to talk about Swalwell, let's talk about Swalwell, because you have not had the briefing that I had," he said. "The FBI never came before this Congress to tell the leadership of this Congress that Eric Swalwell had a problem with a Chinese spy!"

Although a Chinese spy did allegedly try to get into a relationship with Swalwell, the California Democrat cut off all contact with her after being informed of her status by the FBI, and the FBI has never accused Swalwell of any wrongdoing.

Watch the video below or at this link.