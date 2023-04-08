'Blowback': Kevin McCarthy on 'rocky ground' after turning on his leadership team

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's sniping at his hand-picked leadership team could be the trigger that sees him ousted from the speakership he so desperately fought for back in January that took 15 ballots before he finally won.

According to a report from Axios, McCarthy has been pinning blame on the House's budget "chaos" on Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Budget Chair Jodey Arrington (R-TX) -- his harsh words were leaked and now his caucus is up in arms.

As Juliegrace Brufke of Axios wrote, McCarthy if facing "blowback" for his attacks and his standing as the leader of House Republicans is on "rocky ground."

On Friday, Politico reported that McCarthy labeled Scalise "ineffective" and stated Arrington is "incompetent" and that has set off a firestorm.

According to one House Republican who spoke with Axios, "The members I've spoken with are just stunned by his rebuking of his budget chair, and certainly of our leadership," before adding, "I can't imagine [he will last an entire term]."

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) was more upfront about pointing the finger at McCarthy for the infighting, issuing a statement that warned, "The agreements made by Speaker McCarthy, among other things, is to begin the ten year balanced budget NOW and with his initiatives & directives, it’s HIS responsibility to get the 218 votes to ensure our nation’s financial security JUST AS HE DID IN SECURING THE 218 votes for speaker.”

