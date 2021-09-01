Kevin McCarthy’s ‘snitches get stitches’ threats are a federal crime: Eric Swalwell

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) committed a federal crime with his statement threatening telecom companies that cooperate with Congress, a member of the House Judiciary Committee charged on Wednesday.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a former prosecutor, was interviewed by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace.

McCarthy claimed that it would be illegal for telecommunications companies to comply with the congressional order and threatening that Republicans "will not forget" next time the GOP is in the majority.

"Is it a crime to obstruct a congressional investigation?" Wallace asked.

"Yes," Swalwell replied. "He certainly does not look less guilty with this statement, Nicolle. This is the equivalent of saying 'snitches get stitches,' right? He is telling a company that is being asked to responsible and comply to not do so. That's witness tampering or intimidation."

"It's also obstruction of Congress," he added.

Swalwell said that "this just looks like a guy who knows that his team did a lot to work with the president and to assemble, incite, and assist with the insurrection and now has the shovels out to bury the evidence."

