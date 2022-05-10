Kevin McCarthy is trading away his 'personal dignity' to become Speaker: NYT reporter
Congressman Kevin McCarthy. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP)

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) this week attended an event with former President Donald Trump in which he heaped praise on the man whom he once said he'd advise to resign in the wake of the January 6th Capitol riots.

As reported by the New York Times' Maggie Haberman, Trump and McCarthy hosted a dinner for the National Republican Congressional Committee in which McCarthy called Trump "one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had" while saying it was an "honor" to introduce him.

Fellow New York Times reporter Alex Burns replied to this by noting that McCarthy sounded very different behind closed doors when he indicated to fellow Republicans that he was finished supporting Trump in the wake of the deadly riots that saw Trump supporters storm the Capitol.

Burns said that this shouldn't be surprising, however, given how McCarthy has repeatedly put his personal ambitions over any other considerations.

"We describe in our book how McCarthy was willing to trade away his political independence and personal dignity in order to preserve his path to becoming speaker of the House, and since the book came out he has done his absolute best to confirm the accuracy of that account," he wrote.

Trump, for his part, has seemingly buried the hatchet with McCarthy, although he still regularly sends out angry rants about Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), despite the fact that McConnell ultimately voted to acquit him in his second impeachment trial.

