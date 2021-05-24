Kevin Spacey books first gig since sexual assault scandal, an Italian movie about wrongfully accused pedophile
Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st Annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2017, in New York. - Kristin Callahan/Zuma Press/TNS

Kevin Spacey is getting back in front of the camera. The disgraced actor, who has been on the sidelines after dozens of men accused him of sexual assault spanning decades, has been cast in an Italian crime drama, according to ABC News. Spacey will play a detective investigating a man wrongfully accused of sexually abusing children in “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio,” or “The Man Who Drew God.” “I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” director Franco Nero told ABC News. “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.” Nero’s wife, Vanessa Redgrave, will reportedly hav...