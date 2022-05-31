Kevin Spacey says he will ‘voluntarily appear’ in UK court amid sexual assault charges after speculation about extradition
Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st Annual Tony Awards on June 11, 2017, in New York City. - Kristin Callahan/Zuma Press/TNS

NEW YORK — Kevin Spacey will go back to England on his own to face four charges of sexual assault, he announced Tuesday. “I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise,” he said in a statement to Good Morning America. “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.” The disgraced acto...