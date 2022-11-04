Kevin Spacey to make first public appearance since sexual assault allegations
Kevin Spacey leaves federal court in Manhattan following the first day of actor Anthony Rapp's civil trial against him on Oct. 6, 2022, in New York. - Molly Crane-Newman/New York Daily News/TNS

Kevin Spacey is set to make his first formal public appearance since he became the subject of multiple sexual assault allegations in 2017, at the start of the #MeToo movement. The Oscar-winning “American Beauty” and “Usual Suspects” star, 63, will speak during a masterclass on Jan. 16 in the Mole Antonelliana domed tower of Italy’s National Museum of Cinema, Variety reported Thursday. Spacey will also be honored with a lifetime achievement award, according to the outlet. “We are honored that such a prestigious guest as Kevin Spacey has chosen Turin and an institutional venue such as our museum...