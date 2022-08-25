Key facts about the nuclear plant in the eye of the war in Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has been shelled in recent days, raising the possibility of a grave accident just 500 km (around 300 miles) from the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chornobyl disaster. The last two working reactors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia plant were disconnected from the Ukrainian grid on Thursday after nearby fires damaged overhead power lines, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for the area surrounding the reactor complex to be demilitaris...
Florida man who assaulted Black family and greeted police with Nazi salute found guilty of federal hate crime
August 25, 2022
A Florida man was found guilty of a federal hate crime on Thursday, according to the Department of Justice. Twenty-nine-year-old Jordan Patrick Leahy was found guilty by a federal jury in Tampa of a racially-motivated attack against a Black man traveling with his family on Aug. 8.
The victim, only identified as J.T., was driving down the road with his wife and child when he came upon Leahy. Leahy called him racial slurs before trying to force his vehicle off the road for nearly one mile.
Leahy eventually fled the scene but after stopping at a red light J.T. pulled up behind him. Leahy then got out of his car and again yelled more racial slurs before punching J.T. in the chest. J.T. overpowered Leahy and placed him in a submission hold.
After police officers from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrived, Leahy "threw the Nazi salute" before noting he wanted to fight a random "colored person.” Leahy also told the officers that Black people needed to be kept “in their areas.”
Leahy later told the officers that he wanted to shoot 60 to 70 people in the face and before killing himself by shooting himself in the neck and called his would-be quest “the most fulfilling thing he would experience in life.”
He will now serve up to 10 years in prison plus three years of supervised release. Leahy also faces a fine of up to $250,000. Assistant Attorney General Clarke said that the verdict should send a strong message that the DOJ is committed to prosecuting violent hate crimes.
“Across America, families must be able to freely travel our public streets without fear of being attacked because of race,” said Clarke. “This verdict should send a strong message that the Department of Justice remains firmly committed to prosecuting, to the fullest extent of the law, those who would use violence to enforce heinous racist beliefs.”
Trump’s status will shield him from some potential charges — but won’t completely protect him: legal analysis
August 25, 2022
Donald Trump's status as a former president could end up shield him from some -- but not all -- potential charges for taking top-secret documents home from the White House.
Most federal workers who access secret information must "read in," a process that involves signing documents at the onset of their duties, and the "read out" with another signed statement acknowledging their legal responsibilities and asserting that they aren't possessing any classified materials -- but presidents do not, reported the Washington Post.
"Presidents are not formally read in," said David Priess, a former CIA officer who publishes the national security website Lawfare. “There’s a myth out there that presidents have a formal security clearance. They don’t.”
Presidents have the authority to classify and declassify documents, Priess said, and former president may receive limited access to those materials.
“A former president might receive access to limited classified material after leaving office to assist with writing memoirs or at the discretion of the current president," Priess said, "but a formal security clearance isn’t involved.”
The former president's advisers returned 15 boxes of material, including more than 100 classified documents, to the National Archives in January, but his status as former president means federal prosecutors will likely end up focusing on what Trump did after May, after he received a grand jury subpoena for any remaining classified materials.
“It is yet another reason why criminally investigating and prosecuting a former president has complexities,” said Brandon Van Grack, a lawyer who previously worked classified mishandling cases as a federal prosecutor. “What it highlights is the criminal case is focused on what happened after May, not about what happened before then.”
John Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general who served as Trump's chief of staff, said he doesn't like classification rules and believes government officials should have given the former president a debriefing about classified materials and documents when he left the White House.
WATCH: New footage from the Justice Department shows 2-minute surge on the Capitol
“It would have been important to read him out because it would have been in some hopes that he would not violate all these rules on classified materials," Kelly said. "The important message would have been, ‘Once you’re not the president anymore, all the rules apply to you.'"
Trump's status may not protect him from two other potential charges on the search warrant, destruction of records and concealment or mutilation of government material.
“Because the president himself is the ultimate classifying authority, it makes sense that agencies do not formally read presidents in to classified programs,” said Ashley Deeks, a law professor at the University of Virginiad. “In terms of former presidents, Congress itself has recognized in statute that former presidents would still have access to at least some of their records, though Congress also has made clear that former presidents do not own those records personally.”
Failed Trump-loving candidate declares 'I am the Congresswoman' despite clear defeat
August 25, 2022
Failed Trump-loving congressional candidate Laura Loomer isn't just refusing to concede despite her clear loss to incumbent Rep. Daniel Webster (R-FL) -- she's declaring herself the true elected representative of Florida's 11th Congressional District.
In a new Telegram post flagged by Right Wing Watch, the defeated Loomer declares that "the congressional seat in Florida's 11th District is mine for the taking" before then declaring, "I actually am the Congresswoman in Florida's 11th District, and everyone knows it."
In fact, everyone does not know it, as Loomer lost to Webster by six percentage points and will thus not be sworn into office.
Loomer went on to imply that she would not stop trying to defeat Webster in the GOP primary he lost, even if she ended up killing him.
"Daniel Webster is illegitimate and my team and I will work to drive him into the ground every step of the way until he collapses in disgrace (or poor health) and resigns like he should have years ago," she wrote. "Dan Webster's health is worse than Joe Biden's. Everyone who has seen him recently knows it's true. His health is drastically failing, he is demented, looks ill, he can barely speak, he wears a life alert, I am willing to bet he doesn't survive before his current term is over."
Loomer has baselessly claimed that she only lost to Webster due to "voter fraud," even though this is now her second failed congressional campaign after she went down in flames against Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) in 2020 in a race she lost by twenty points.
