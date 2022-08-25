Key facts about the nuclear plant in the eye of the war in Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) - The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has been shelled in recent days, raising the possibility of a grave accident just 500 km (around 300 miles) from the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chornobyl disaster. The last two working reactors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia plant were disconnected from the Ukrainian grid on Thursday after nearby fires damaged overhead power lines, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for the area surrounding the reactor complex to be demilitaris...