BBC releases riveting video of the battle for Kharkiv in Ukraine

BBC's Quentin Sommerville and camera journalist Darren Conway captured stunning video of the battle for Kharkiv as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued.
Reporting from a crater on the front lines, Sommerville said, "Just beyond this position, there's only open country — and Russians. They've tried to punch through here, again and again and again and they've failed, the Ukrainian armed forces are keeping them at bay."
He reported that inside Kharkiv, "no neighborhood is safe."
As video showed a large explosion among what appear to be mid-rise housing units, Sommerville reported, "Russian ground rockets fall around us. This is the reckless targeting of human life."
Kharkiv has been hard hit by Russia's invasion.
"Russia has attacked Kharkiv with artillery, rockets, cluster munitions and guided missiles on at least 13 different days, a relentless barrage, lately targeting the city at night. Most Kharkiv residents are Russian speakers, and many are ethnic Russians," The New York Times reported Thursday. "At least 500 civilians have been killed, according to the city’s emergency services agency. The true number is likely higher, and rescue workers continue to dig through the rubble."
The city is home to 24 universities and was home to the famous bar "Old Hem" that was named after Ernest Hemingway. "You'll Never Drink Alone" read the sign hanging above the bar before it was "completely destroyed" by Russian shelling, killing two people.
