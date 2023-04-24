John Oliver ridicules Kid Rock for being unable to shoot stationary cases of Bud Light by himself

At the start of his Sunday show, John Oliver took a moment to congratulate a local Tennessee news team that managed to make Republican state Rep. Scotty Campbell short-circuit on live television. It turns out he was caught in a sexual harassment scandal alleged by one of his former teenage interns. It's one of many humiliations hitting Republicans in the state after they picked a fight with three Democratic lawmakers.

While the news station asked Campbell about the allegations, the lawmaker asked if he could have five seconds, chugged his coffee, and then asked which camera he should look into. While he has since resigned, Oliver noted that it was something special to watch a Republican live on camera as he realizes his political career is over.

"In ten seasons, I've never seen someone who was so thoroughly f--ked that their only response is, 'Give me five seconds to quickly chug this.' Followed by, 'Where should I look while my career ends?'" Oliver joked.

He moved on to the tragic tale of Bud Light attempting to reach out to a different demographic than the "frat boys and on-duty-cops" that typically drink the beer. According to Oliver, Bud Light is "the beer you'd give a child to teach it a lesson."

As Oliver explained, "People on the right absolutely lost their s--t over this because Bud Light partnered with a trans woman. It prompted boycotts and this incredibly stupid video from Kid Rock."

The video has revealed some problems he seems to have in attacking his nemesis beer. The musician that hasn't put out a new album in 20 years purchased about $60 worth of Bud Light only to shoot out it. But even that appeared too difficult for him.

"Ok, uh, a few things," Oliver began after showing the video. "First, I don't think there's a more dangerous way to dispose of Bud Light other than, of course, drinking it. And second, not to gun-shame Child Rock here, but you're 20 yards away from a target that is bright, identifiable and crucially stationary and you're spraying bullets all over the place. Perhaps that is why it sure seems like he may have had help there because if you watch it slowed down, you will notice three blasts that actually destroy the cases appear to be coming from the right."

Oliver went on to mock those who destroyed the product that had actually been purchased by the person hating on the company.

He closed by creating his own Bud Light commercial with horses and admitting that the company was "running scared" because of Kid Rock. He added a few more attacks on the beer as what is left in a rag after cleaning off a bar and derived from the urine after people drank better beer.

Despite hating the "woke beer," Republicans still took campaign donations from them. Their boycotts slowly stopped when they realized that the one thing they care about more than a war against "wokeism" is money.

See the full video below or at the link here:



