Kid Rock promises no vaccine or mask requirements at upcoming shows
Kid Rock (s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

Kid Rock says fans won't have to worry about vaccine mandates or wearing masks at his upcoming tour. In a video message posted to his social channels on Thursday, the Michigan rocker says he anticipates COVID-19 precautions will be finished at concert venues by the time he hits the road for his 2022 tour. "And if they're not, trust me, you don't have to worry," he said. "You're going to be getting your money back, because I won't be showing up either." Rock said he thinks it would be hypocritical to require mask-wearing or vaccine mandates at his concerts. "If you think I'm going to sit out th...