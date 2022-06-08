Kid Rock tells Tucker Carlson he might run for office
Kid Rock speaks onstage during the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee. - Jason Kempin/Getty Images North America/TNS

Is America ready for a President Rock? The “Devil Without a Cause” rock-rapper Kid Rock told Tucker Carlson that he might consider running for office someday. “One day, if I ever thought, if I was bored, sitting around, really thought I could serve my county and help them out, stir things up a little bit and do what’s right, I’d have to take a hard look at it,” he said during an interview that debuted Tuesday. Born Robert James Ritchie in Romeo, Michigan, the 51-year-old musician strongly supported former President Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections. Carlson — who has rocked out with ...