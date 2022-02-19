'Lawlessness from the bench':  CNN's Van Jones slams judge who gave cop who killed Daunte Wright only two years

The family of Daunte Wright reacted with outrage on Friday when Judge Regina Chu sentenced his killer, former Minneapolis Police Officer Kim Potter, to just two years in prison.

The sentence, which was far below what prosecutors were seeking for the former officer who shot Wright after mistaking her gun for a taser, also drew the ire of CNN's Van Jones, who accused the judge in the case of abusing her discretionary powers to go easy on Potter.

"It's not for the judge to come back and say, 'Well, the jury thought that it was very severe and inexcusable and needs long prison sentence, but I feel bad about it but I'll do what I want,'" said Jones. "Lawlessness from the bench, lawlessness in the police department, lawlessness in the streets is the problem."

He then accused the judge of showing a lack of respect for everyone involved in the case and expressed particular shock that Chu at one point appeared to start crying in reaction to Potter's apology to Wright's family.

"A judge needs to take seriously these guidelines, take seriously the jury's hard work, take seriously the pain of the family," he said. "I've never seen a judge crying for a killer. I mean, the stuff going on now in some of these cases is really, really shocking."

