Kimberly Guilfoyle: Trump told me he's not going to first GOP debate

Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle and fiancee of Donald Trump Jr. revealed her future father-in-law does not intend to participate in the first Republican primary debate.

While guest hosting on Newsmax, Guilfoyle said she had spoken to former President Donald Trump after he was arraigned on charges that he conspired to obstruct the 2020 presidential election.

"He's doing very well," she recalled. "He's, you know, obviously handling all of this, but he really does feel that this is just actually backfiring on all of them and on Biden."

"Is he going to debate?" co-host John Huddy wondered.

"Right now, he's not going to," Guilfoyle remarked. "I know they want him to, but why would he go to that other network that is begging to have him on and help their ratings, right?"

"And no, but he said, and he made a funny comment where he's like, 'Oh, let me just see, depending maybe I'll pick one of these people as my VP,' which is already just like reverse body slamming."

For months, Trump has hinted that he would not attend the debate despite pleas from Fox News.

