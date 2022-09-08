Trump predicts King Charles III will be ‘great and wonderful’ and an ‘inspiration to everyone’

The former leader of the free world weighed in on Thursday about the United Kingdom's palace succession following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"King Charles III, who I have gotten to know well, will be a great and wonderful king," Donald Trump predicted after Prince Charles ascended to the throne.

"He dearly loves the United Kingdom and all that it represents to the World," Trump argued.

"He will prove to be an inspiration to everyone," Trump predicted. "Queen Elizabeth has been, and will be from above, very proud of King Charles III."

Earlier, Trump had said, "Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain."

"May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care," Trump added.