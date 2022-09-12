King Charles promises to follow example set by his mother, Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) -King Charles told parliament on Monday he was "resolved faithfully to follow" the example set by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, addressing lawmakers and peers in what he described as the "the living and breathing instrument of our democracy". At a ceremony in Westminster Hall, the oldest building on the parliamentary estate, Charles used his address to the upper and lower houses of parliament to pay tribute to his mother and to pledge to uphold the principle of constitutional government. "While very young, her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and...
Jan. 6 rally organizer says government is seeking information from her in grand jury investigation
September 12, 2022
Federal investigators are seeking information from Women for America First, which hosted the “Save America Rally,” as part of a wide-ranging probe into fundraising by the Trump campaign after the election, the alternate electors scheme and the Jan. 6 rally headlined by President Trump, which set the stage for the attack on the US Capitol.
Attorney Harmeet Dhillon tweeted on Friday night that Women for America First was among clients that had been “served w/ extremely broad subpoenas, or warrants for phone/device.”
Amy Kremer, the organization’s chair, retweeted Dhillon on Saturday morning, writing, “I can confirm this.”
The New York Times and Washington Post have previously reported that the federal grand jury investigation is focusing on political fundraising by Trump through a political action committee set up after the 2020 election that promoted baseless election fraud claims. The Post also reported that at least one of the subpoenas sought information “about the plan to submit slates of phony electors claiming Trump won pivotal states.
The two outlets reported that the subpoenas were sent to former White House and Trump campaign staffers, with the Times naming William B. Harrison, a former White House aide who now works for Trump’s personal office; Julie Radford, chief of staff to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka; Nicholas Luna, another personal aide to Trump; and Sean Dollman, the chief financial officer of the 2020 campaign. The Times and Post reported that the subpoenas are seeking communications with lawyers involved in the fake electors scheme.
The revelation that Women for America First is among the entities that have received subpoenas, search warrants or a combination of the two adds a new dimension to the grand jury investigation. Dhillon told Carlson during an appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Friday that three of her law firm’s clients received search warrants or subpoenas from what she called “the ‘Capitol siege’ section of the United States Department of Justice’s DC office.”
“They ask for all communications dating from a month before the election ’til two months after the election,” Dhillon said. “And they ask for all communications regarding dozens of people. And the categories are alternate electors, fundraising around irregularities around the election, and also a rally that happened before the January 6th situation at the Capitol — the Save America Rally.”
The news sent a ripple through the far-right media ecosystem. After turning himself in to authorities in Manhattan on charges of defrauding donors to a scheme to build a border wall, former White House strategist Steve Bannon appeared on Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s show on Friday, and claimed “there were 35 senior members of MAGA, Republican supporters of Donald Trump — the FBI rolled in on ’em.” In her interview with Carlson later on Friday, Dhillon placed the figure at “50 approximately.”
Kirk characterized Bannon’s statement as a “bombshell” and said that his guest “broke news” in a clip tweeted out to promote the interview.
Trump allies have framed the grand jury investigation as part of a persecution campaign by Democrats and the FBI against conservatives.
Retired Lt. General Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor and a figurehead in the election denier movement, amplified the persecution theme in an interview with Bannon on Saturday.
“Really, what this latest thing, too, Steve is, I think you broke yesterday — really what it is, it’s basically, when they put out all these subpoenas, when they do all these things to all these different people, they’re basically telling you to sit down and shut up,” he said.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who was reportedly part of a group of Republican lawmakers who met with Trump in December 2020 to discuss a dubious legal theory positing that Vice President Mike Pence could single-handedly reject Biden electors and preemptively sought a pardon, told Bannon she had spoken to some of the individuals who received subpoenas on Friday.
“They’re building a conspiracy theory, a spider web,” Greene said. “They’re trying to lie about all of us and say that we were doing something on January 6th that we absolutely were not. Everything that we did was legal.” Greene went on to complain that the government is “trying to create a conspiracy that we were waging an insurrection — and we absolutely were not.”
Speaking with Greene, Bannon fumed, “This is all intimidation tactics. They think they’re going to scare people. And they’re not scaring people. They’re making our resolve — we’ve got steely resolve now. You’re not going to scare anybody. You’re not going to intimidate anybody. We’re going to break you. We’re going to break you. The FBI, we’re going to break you. We’re going to win a sweeping victory on November the 8th, and then we’re going to cut off your money.”
Decades after 9/11 the US is at risk again by dangerous terrorists: Former FBI counter-intel officer warns
September 12, 2022
President Joe Biden made a speech at the Pentagon about Sept. 11 and spoke out against the kind of extremism that led terrorists to fly into American buildings, killing thousands. He told the crowd outside of the building that the most important thing that they can do is to continue to push back against the forces that are trying to undermine democracy.
While the anti-democratic forces may have been al Qaeda 21 years ago. Today, there is a fear that right-wing extremists, militia groups, white supremacist organizations and neo-Nazis are growing in power and conducting their own attacks. One group plotted to kidnap and assassinate a governor, ram their cars into protesters, open fire on protesters, and threaten local officials, election workers and federal judges.
"I think Biden's speech actually hit the mark in terms of anti-radicalization strategy," said former FBI deputy director of counterintelligence Frank Figliuzz. "That is to call out what you see as violent conduct, conduct against democracy, and offer somebody another option, which is membership in another group, a group called civil society. A group called a democratic republic. You've got to call it out when you see it. And then you've got to offer an alternative. That is an anti-radicalization strategy."
He went on to say that after Sept. 11, a lot changed and the country came together. That hasn't been the case since Jan. 6 and the Capitol was attacked by our own people.
"The question is, here we are on the anniversary of 9/11," he continued. "Sept. 11 was about an external threat. It was about a nation who was resilient, who came together, took a punch to the gut, recovered, and showed resolve so it would not happen again. We saw an incredible shift in our intelligence community. The FBI remade itself to fight that external threat. Laws were passed, including the Patriot Act, with many different rules and operation techniques. Agencies were created, the Department of Homeland Security, a massive organization, with new authorities and responsibilities. Jan. 6 happens, internal threat, not external threat. No new agencies. No new laws. We still don't have a domestic terrorism law on the books. We're trying to fight the battle, but with a greater challenge, which is the insider threat. The threat is us. It's a different, more challenging threat."
Vice President Kamala Harris noted in an NBC interview that there are 11 people who don't believe in American democracy running for an office to conduct a democratic process.
"There is an irony here. Isn't this ironic that it's our own system, our freedom of speech, our freedom of assembly that causes that reticence of our law enforcement, understandably, because of our constitutional rights and liberties, to actually take action before the bomb goes off? Before the insurrection, before the violence occurs. It makes it very, very difficult to do," explained Figliuzzi. "And that's the challenge here."
When it comes to Harris's comments, Figliuzzi cited a report from last week listing off members of the Oath Keepers militia that were law enforcement, elected officials and members of the military.
"Law enforcement officers, including police chiefs and sheriffs, who were quick to deny, if there's any glimmer of hope there, that they have any active role or that they actually aligned with the Oath Keepers anymore. But that is the inside threat," he closed. "Our own system that we have to figure out how to deal with in order to get through this. America has to decide what it wants to be when it grows up. We are still young. We are still experimental. This is not a fait accompli. This is not a given. We've got to fight for democracy, if that's what we want to be."
See the full conversation below or at the link here:
Former FBI deputy www.youtube.com
Ron Johnson swears he never lies — then attacks 'the left' demanding they should be kicked 'out' of churches
September 11, 2022
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is having a difficult reelection back home as he's being forced to answer questions from voters about his role in ongoing concerns over Russia and involvement in the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.
Johnson is dealing with the controversy and his lies around his role in the 2020 election overthrow attempt. At one point, hours prior to officials being at the Capitol, Johnson was given an envelope with the fake electors for at least two states inside. He was to give it to Vice President Mike Pence. Instead, a top Johnson aide didn't seem to know what to do with it and reached out to a Pence aide, who said not to hand the envelope over. The fake electors' scandal is now an investigation by the Justice Department. One of those fake electors works for Johnson.
Johnson was asked by reporters about it and pretended to be on a phone call. The reporters called him out on it and Johnson tried to pawn it off on an "intern" acting alone. It turned out to be his chief of staff. Johnson then lied a second time that he didn't know who gave them the envelope. It turned out to be a member of Congress.
Johnson also has been attacked over the past six years about his close relationship with Russia. In a Fox interview last month, Johnson admitted that people in his state think he's a "tool for Vladimir Putin" because he spent Jan. 4 Independence Day in the country as well as other issues.
Johnson did a personal investigation into Trump's call with Ukraine in which he asked for a "favor" that the country announce an investigation into Joe Biden ahead of the election. Johnson, along with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who is also up for reelection, published an 11-page defense of his actions that turned out to be products of Russian disinformation.
Johnson tried to defend himself by saying that he used two Ukrainian sources for his"investigation," but left out that there were direct quotes pulled from Russian state media in the text, Just Security explained.
After Johnson's Russia trip in 2018, he “shocked” Republican colleagues by questioning U.S.'s stance on Russia and saying, “We need to take a look at sanctions—are they actually changing Russia's behavior?"
Johnson has been cagy about the issue ever since, but did take a moment to brag that it was his fake investigation that would get Trump elected in 2020. Now that Russia has attacked Ukraine, it brings up questions about whether such a major leader in the Senate could be serving the interest of someone other than the United States and its allies.
The second issue Johnson voiced was his opposition to the so-called "left," which he doesn't define, but could reasonably be assumed to mean anyone who voted for Democrats. Johnson said that the "left" wanted to destroy the "nuclear family," which is a right-wing rallying cry that goes back to Dan Quayle's attack on a television character who had a baby without being married. The show ultimately wrote it into the show bringing on families like single mothers, grandparents raising their grandchildren, single fathers and other family units.
Johnson went on to lambast liberals, saying that they have no business being part of churches. As part of a rant that liberals had "infiltrated" all institutions like law, journalism, education and other institutions, he included the church as his gripe. Christianity generally revolves around embracing any and everyone, but in what Johnson told Fox he'd just Democrats be shoved "out."
See the videos below or at the link here:
Johnson promised not to lie www.youtube.com
Johnson 1 www.youtube.com
