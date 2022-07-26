Illinois GOP leadership wants nothing to do with members' demand Adam Kinzinger be censured

Despite the fact that he will be leaving Congress after the November midterms, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) has been facing calls from Republican state lawmakers to be censured for his failure to support Donald Trump and his participation on a House select committee investigating the former president's complicity in the January 6 insurrection.

As some Illinois Republican lawmakers see it, Kinzinger deserves censure for his “incendiary language, wild exaggeration and personal opinions” expressed during the committee's nationally televised hearings.

However, as Politico's Shia Kapos reports, a censure motion demand is receiving the cold shoulder from the state Republican Party leadership as well as the party's nominee for the governor's seat.

According to Kapos, "GOP governor candidate Darren Bailey, who's backed by Trump, and Illinois Republican Party President Don Tracy are ignoring the request, signaling a division within the party as the General Election approaches in November."

The report notes the senior leadership doesn't want to form a circular firing squad when Republicans should be making plans for the midterms.

According to Politico, both Bailey and Tracey each issued similar statemnts, with one explaining, "The Illinois GOP is focused on uniting the party to defeat Gov. [JB] Pritzker in November and make Illinois a safe and affordable place for people to live. That’s what Republicans are rallying around. That is our priority."

State Rep. Adam Niemerg who has called the Jan 6th work “a sham process," is displeased with the lack of action against Kinzinhger, complaining that the House Republicans, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) are "'never-Trumpers' who don’t count as Republicans."

Kapos reports that the call for censure comes from the Illinois Freedom Caucus is made up of consists of "five conservative Republicans serving in the Illinois House, including state Rep. Chris Miller, a cattle farmer and grain operator who’s married to far-right Congresswoman Mary Miller. They attended a rally at the Capitol a day before the Jan. 6 attack. Other members include Brad Halbrook, Blaine Wilhour, and Dan Caulkins."