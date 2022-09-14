'Kiss our democracy goodbye': Robert Reich sends warning of GOP lawmakers superseding the will of the voters

Former United States Labor Secretary Robert Reich released a new video on Tuesday warning of the danger to democracy posed by an upcoming Supreme Court case scheduled for this fall in Moore versus Harper, which will will petition the Court to embrace the fringe Independent State Legislature Theory that grants state lawmakers the power to supersede the will of the voters in presidential elections.

Watch below:

The lawsuit is an extension of the Republican Party's embrace of ex-President Donald Trump's baseless allegations that the 2020 election was stolen.



"In February 2022, the North Carolina Supreme Court blocked the state's Republican-controlled general assembly from instituting a newly-drawn congressional district map, holding that the map violated the state constitutional ban on non-partisan gerrymandering," Reich explained.

State Representative Tim Moore (R-111th District), the Speaker of the North Carolina House, "appealed the decision to the US Supreme Court, advancing this theory – a theory that's circulated for years in right-wing circles – which argues that the US Constitution gives state legislatures alone the power to regulate federal elections in their states," Reich continued, noting that the Constitution "does grant state legislatures the authority to prescribe the 'times, places, and manner of holding elections.'"

The ongoing effort to install right-wing partisans on electoral commissions, school boards, and state secretaries of state – who typically oversee elections – is a clear and present danger to "our last line of defense" of democracy, Reich explained.

"We’ve seen what happens when secretaries of state put partisan interests ahead of election integrity," Reich said.

"In 2018, Brian Kemp ran Georgia elections as its secretary of state — while he was running for governor against Stacey Abrams. During his tenure, Kemp oversaw the purging of almost 1 and a half million voter registrations and the closing of more than 200 polling places. In the weeks leading up to the election, he put more than 50,000 voter registrations on hold, 70% of which belonged to Black people. He won by 55,000 votes," Reich continued. "And remember back in the 2000 presidential election, when Al Gore won the popular vote? Nonetheless, Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris, who had been co-chair of George W Bush’s statewide campaign, ended up calling Florida for Bush, which handed him the election."

Reich proposed three ways that the public can protect democracy.

First is expanding the Court. The second is imposing term limits and having Justices "rotate" with lower-appellate court judges. The third solution is for the federal government to "restore voting rights protections" and "expand access to the ballot box."

To achieve this, Reich concluded, voters must ensure that Democrats retain control of Congress in the November midterms.