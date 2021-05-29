Ku Klux Klan and Neo Nazi landmark set to be converted into a memorial honoring civil rights

A former Ku Klux Klan and Neo Nazi landmark in South Carolina is set to undergo drastic renovations in an effort to divert its focus from hatred to hope.

According to WRAL, one of the most infamous white supremacy shops in America is being repurposed to become a memorial site honoring civil rights. The building, located in Laurens, S.C., was reportedly purchased by New Beginnings Baptist Church. Now, the church is working with a non-profit group, known as The Echo Project, to convert the space. The building was a white supremacy shop from 2008 to 2012.

The building has now been dubbed the Echo Theater. Prior to its conversion, the building served as the home of the American Nazi Party. Part of the space was also used as a Klu Klux Klan museum.

Michael Allen, the architect on the project, weighed in about the forthcoming changes to the space and what can be expected in the near future.



"If you look at this building now, and if you look at old photos what what it used to be, it had a lot of things to say," said architect Michael Allen. "But the firm has been working with the Echo Project and Reverend K and his team to change the narrative."