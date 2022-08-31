Congressional commission finds KKK plaque mounted at West Point's science center entrance

A congressional commission has discovered that a Ku Klux Klan plaque is mounted on the entrance to the United States Military Academy's science center at West Point, NBC News reports.

The finding came along with a report released this month from the Naming Commission which is identifying removing "confederate commemorations."

The bronze plaque contains the words "KU KLUX KLAN" and underneath is a depiction of a person in a hood, holding a rifle.

The Naming Commision's report said it doesn't have the authority to remove the plaque because it is not specifically a confederate monument, but "there are clearly ties in the KKK to the Confederacy."

"The Commission encourages the Secretary of Defense to address DoD assets that highlight the KKK in Defense Memorialization processes and create a standard disposition requirement for such assets," the report continued.

In addition to the plaque, West Point has several monuments and buildings commemorating Confederate soldiers, all structures which the commission has recommended to be removed or renamed.

"No doubts exist that Robert E. Lee fought for the Confederacy: he was its most effective and storied leader, and by the end of the Civil War, Lee had risen to General in Chief of the Armies of the Confederate States," the report said.

"The consequences of his decisions were wide-ranging and destructive," it said. "Lee’s armies were responsible for the deaths of more United States Soldiers than practically any other enemy in our nation’s history."