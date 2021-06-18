Ku Klux Klan fliers target Virginia school board: report
Annapolis Maryland, USA, 7th February, 1998 KKK rally in Annapolis Md. at the State House. (mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com)

According to Fox 5, law enforcement is investigating a series of hateful flyers put up purporting to be from the Ku Klux Klan, and targeting members of the Fairfax County, Virginia school board.

"Police confirmed for FOX 5 on Thursday that people in the community had tipped them off to flyers turning up in the Sully Police District. They say about 30 flyers in all were collected in the neighborhood," said the report. "The flyers include a string of invective words targeting the Fairfax County school board, and advertise the racist organization's website, and its podcast."

The flyers reportedly were loaded with racist and homophobic language, calling the school board "queer-loving."

"Hateful rhetoric such as this has no place in Fairfax county or anywhere else," said the Fairfax police department in a statement. "Chief Davis has tasked our criminal intelligence unit to lead this effort and although there are no known threats to the school board member, we take these matters very seriously."

Karl Frisch, a member of the school board, took defiant aim at the white supremacists in a speech posted on Friday.

Watch the original report below: