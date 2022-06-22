Shocking video shows Asian man getting sucker-punched in the face in unprovoked attack

A man who was waiting for a bus in Koreatown, Los Angeles, was punched in the face by a stranger in an unprovoked attacked that some are calling a hate crime.

The man, who is reportedly Asian and a Navy veteran, and only identified himself as "Leo" when speaking to KTLA, said he was looking at his phone on Tuesday when a man who was sitting on a bench near him got up and punched him in the face.

“I didn’t think too much of it and before you know it, I blacked out,” Leo said.

Video of the incident shows a Black man take a few steps toward Leo and punch him in the face, causing Leo to fall to the ground unconscious. When Leo regained consciousness, he says he couldn't remember anything.

"He was sitting on the bench and I was standing up enjoying my game. I guess he just didn't like what I was doing. I had no music on, it was quiet, I was minding my own business, and he just came up and struck me violently," Leo told Fox 11.

Police are still searching for the attacker.



Watch Fox 11's report on the story below: