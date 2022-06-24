Kosher cert group accuses JetBlue of selling food with fake kosher label

By Blake Brittain

(Reuters) - A kosher certification group sued JetBlue Airways Corp in New Jersey federal court Thursday, alleging JetBlue unlawfully used its trademarks to advertise food it had not certified.

According to the lawsuit https://tmsnrt.rs/3I20QHn, New York-based JetBlue sells an artichoke snack that it says is certified by Kof-K Kosher Supervision without the group's consent.

Kof-K has never certified any of JetBlue's products as kosher or given the airline permission to use its trademarks, according to the lawsuit.

A JetBlue spokeperson said Friday that the airline was investigating the claims. An attorney for Kof-K declined to comment.

Kosher foods are prepared in accordance with strict Jewish dietary laws. Teaneck, New Jersey-based Kof-K certifies kosher products in the U.S. and internationally.

A JetBlue menu https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us/inflight-experience/snacks-drinks lists artichoke snacks in its "Mediterranean-inspired snackbox" as being "Kosher certified by KOF-K Kosher Supervision." The menu also offers several other snacks it says were kosher-certified by other groups.

The company that makes the artichoke snacks, Elma Farms, was not named in the lawsuit.

Kof-K accused JetBlue of infringing and diluting trademarks in its name and the logo it uses to mark when a product has been certified (the logo does not appear on a document submitted as an exhibit). It also said JetBlue engaged in consumer fraud under New Jersey law.

Kof-K requested an unspecified amount of money damages and asked the court to force the airline to pull the snacks and stop using its trademarks.

The case is Kof-K Kosher Supervision v. JetBlue Airways Corp, U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, No. 2:22-cv-04200.

For Kof-K: Richard Elem of the Law Offices of Jan Meyer & Associates

For JetBlue: not available

(NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify Kof-K's claims and add a comment from JetBlue.)