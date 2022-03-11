Kremlin: Conditions for possible state bankruptcy do not exist
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov arrives in front of the guesthouse of the Federal Government. Ralf Hirschberger/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
Russia sees no danger of a state bankruptcy as a result of the sanctions over the Ukraine war.

The financial authorities have assured that the funds for the payment of all foreign debts in roubles are ready and available, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, according to the TASS news agency.

In this respect, the conditions for a sovereign default are not in place - unless they are "artificially created," he said.

Experts see Russia's servicing of its debts in danger despite full state coffers. The country is all but cut off from international financial markets because of Western sanctions in the wake of the Ukraine war.

In addition, major rating agencies see the country's credit rating in a range that is supposed to mark high-risk investments.