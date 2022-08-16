Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny placed in solitary confinement after starting union for convicts
ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

Alexei Navalny, an anti-corruption activist best-known for being Russian President Vladimir Putin’s loudest critic, revealed he has been ordered to spend time in solitary confinement. “There’s only a mug and a book in my cell. I only get a spoon at mealtimes. They even took away my prison clothes and gave me temporary ones,” Navalny said in a Twitter thread shared on Monday. “Greetings from solitary confinement.” His punishment comes just more than a week after he revealed that he set up a labor union for convicts, of which he said he was the only member at the time. So far, the organization h...