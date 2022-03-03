Kremlin names Paralympics ban 'monstrous' and 'a disgrace'
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, attends the annual End-of-year press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia says it is ready to continue negotiations with Ukraine on Wednesday. -/Kremlin/dpa
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has named the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Paralympics starting on Friday a disgrace.

"This situation is definitely monstrous. This is of course
a disgrace for the International Paralympic Committee as I
cannot find other words of describing it," state news agency TASS quoted him as telling reporters.

"We certainly condemn the International Paralympic
Committee for this decision."

The International Paralympic Committee had banned the two nation's athletes from the March 4-13 Paralympics in Beijing after saying the previous day they could compete as neutrals in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The turnaround came after after threats from other nations not to compete at the Games.