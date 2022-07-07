Kremlin on Boris Johnson: we don't like him either

(Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson didn't like Russia and that Moscow didn't like him either. Speaking during a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "he (Johnson) doesn't like us, we don't like him either". Peskov said that reports that Johnson would shortly resign as prime minister were of little concern for the Kremlin. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)