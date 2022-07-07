Kremlin on Boris Johnson: we don't like him either

(Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson didn't like Russia and that Moscow didn't like him either. Speaking during a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "he (Johnson) doesn't like us, we don't like him either". Peskov said that reports that Johnson would shortly resign as prime minister were of little concern for the Kremlin. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Joe Biden is probably the least militaristic president of the last 40 years
July 07, 2022
Joe Biden is probably the least militaristic president of the last 40 years. He has ended a major foreign war and reduced American involvement in overseas interventions across the board.
Yet Biden has gotten little credit for his antiwar efforts. That’s a problem for those hoping to see less military violence in the world.
When a president or any politician does not get credit for their accomplishments, they have little incentive to build on them.
READ MORE: Pro-Putin Russian lawmaker wants to declare the United States a ‘terrorist state’ over Ukraine
Biden has ramped down conflict, but leading antiwar voices have continued to attack him on the issue. Future presidents may reasonably conclude that the antiwar lobby is fickle, unreasonable and confused – that there’s not much point in catering to them.
Biden’s main accomplishment is showing restraint in Afghanistan.
During his campaign, he promised to end the “forever wars”. In August 2021, he did just that, removing all American troops from Afghanistan after more than 20 years of conflict.
Biden was criticized for the “chaotic” withdrawal. Seventy-eight thousand Afghani allies with ties to the US were left behind. They face an uncertain and perilous future under Taliban rule.
READ MORE: 'Throwing your life away': Marjorie Taylor Greene delivers disrespectful blow to America's armed forces
Critics blamed Biden for the ugly spectacle of the Taliban overrunning the country following withdrawal. But such criticism was going to be leveled at any president who ended the conflict.
When you lose a war, you’re forced to watch enemies win. The US had a choice: stay in Afghanistan forever or acknowledge we lost. Biden was the first president to choose the second and pull out.
Biden has also removed troops from Iraq and reduced the combat role elsewhere. According to iCasualties.org, no Americans have died in Iraq since September 2020 — none under Biden’s presidency.
Also, Biden has drastically reduced the scale of the drone war.
READ MORE: Biden continued the Afghanistan War through economic means — and it's plunging the country into a crisis
Barack Obama rightly faced outrage for using of drone strikes in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Somalia. They often killed civilians.
Less reported was that Donald Trump substantially increased drone strikes and virtually ended required reporting and transparency.
Trump launched over 40 in Somalia in 2020; George W. Bush and Obama conducted over 40 strikes over nine years in the country.
Foreign Policy’s Kelsey D. Atherton looked at Trump’s almost invisible, escalating drone violence to conclude that “unaccountable machinery will continue to wage war in relative obscurity. Forever.”
READ MORE: Cambridge history professor explains why it’s way too soon to give up on Biden’s presidency
Yet unaccountable machinery has largely been halted.
Biden instituted policies that require White House approval for all drone strikes outside of active war zones. Now that the Afghan war is ended, that means approval is required practically everywhere.
Trump oversaw some 1,600 air strikes in Iraq and Syria in his first 11 months in office. Biden had four in his first year. In Trump’s last year, there were 75 drone strikes in Somalia. In Biden’s first there were 10, with no civilian casualties. In Yemen, strikes dropped from 18 to 4.
An international monitoring group concluded that strikes fell 54 percent in Biden’s first year compared to Trump’s last one. Most of those were in Afghanistan before the US withdrawal. Outside of Afghanistan, the US carried out only 67 strikes altogether.
READ MORE: The reality is that Biden has done a great job — but the pundits can't admit it
Antiwar activists could argue that 67 strikes is 67 too many. Biden’s also been rightly criticized for a horrific mistaken drone strike in August 2021 that killed 10 civilians, including seven children.
However, it is indisputable that Biden, personally, has massively reduced reliance on drone warfare and has increased accountability.
Biden listened to critics and took them to heart. As a result, his administration has seen less violence and less death worldwide.
But instead of praising Biden for tamping down violence, longtime critics of the drone war have largely ignored his accomplishments.
READ MORE: Reagan White House alumni praises Biden’s ‘skillful’ handling of Ukraine crisis
Glenn Greenwald, an unrelenting critic of Obama’s drone war, has not written about Biden’s reduction in the drone war that I can find.
The Atlantic’s Conor Friedersdorf, another long-time drone-war critic, does little better. He does mention Biden’s accomplishment — once, in a single sentence, linking to someone else’s article.
Biden’s successful, admirable restraint of the drone war has largely been drowned out by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He has been criticized by some antiwar voices (like Greenwald) for involving the US in it. But his response has again been remarkable for its restraint.
Biden helped organize and implement a sweeping series of global sanctions to target Russia’s economy. He’s provided billions in aid for Ukraine’s military. He has refused to send US troops into the conflict. He’s refused to establish a no-fly zone. And he has been careful to avoid situations in which US and Russia forces might collide. He’s clearly and consistently avoided escalation of this global conflict.
READ MORE: How Joe Biden 're-ignited our government engine' after Donald Trump's damage
There’s plenty of room to question Biden’s approach. Many have pushed him to provide more aid to Ukraine. Many have argued the US should do more to compromise with Russia.
What’s indisputable, though, is that Biden did not start the war, and has worked to keep US troops out of it.
During his term, Biden has ended one major war, vastly reduced US involvement in others, and worked actively to prevent a regional imperial war of aggression from metastasizing into a global conflict. He has reduced airstrikes, civilian deaths, and US military deaths.
There is no other president in the past 40 years, or arguably the past 70, with a better record on restraining military involvement.
READ MORE: National security experts explain why Biden is exactly right to reject a 'no-fly zone' for Ukraine
Whether or not you like Biden, if you care about reducing war and violence, it’s important to acknowledge these accomplishments.
If antiwar voices don’t seem to notice, or care when wars end, politicians are reasonably going to conclude that their concerns about violence aren’t serious, principled, or informed. If there is no political benefit to restraint, politicians will not engage in restraint.
Biden has given the antiwar movement a series of solid victories. People who care about reducing military violence need to take yes for an answer. If they don’t, it is likely that they will go back to hearing a series of “nos.” And that means more people around the globe will needlessly die.
CONTINUE READING Show less
How and why the Highland Park massacre happened
July 07, 2022
Authorities say last weekend’s Highland Park massacre was “a well-orchestrated and carefully planned crime.” So far, they have not elaborated. They also say there’s “no clear motive” to explain why suspect Robert Crimo took a legally purchased semiautomatic rifle to a roof on a Fourth of July parade route to spray as many as 70 rounds of fire into the crowd, killing seven and wounding scores of others.
If there’s no clear motive, however, does that mean this was not a hate crime? If this was not a hate crime, why did the 21-year-old resident of Highland Park, whose dad owned a restaurant and once ran for mayor, spend weeks planning? And if it was all planned out, why leave the rifle behind? Police say it led directly to Crimo.
Too much focus on motive
The dearth of clear answers has understandably inspired speculation. Highland Park is, as well as being our culture’s ideal of suburban bliss, home to a “significant Jewish population,” according to The Forward. (I have read numbers between 30 and 50 percent; in any case, a lot).
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests July 4th Highland Park mass shooting was a false flag operation
Crimo surveilled a synagogue last spring, during Passover, The Forward reported. After security confronted him (Crimo was unmistakable with face tattoos), he sat in the sanctuary for about 45 minutes before leaving. (As many as four of his victims were Jewish).
The question of motive is important to matters of law, but not, in this case, punishment. If convicted of multiple counts of first-degree murder, Crimo could face life without parole, according to state law.
Crimo surveilled a synagogue last spring, during Passover, The Forward reported. After security confronted him (Crimo was unmistakable with face tattoos), he sat in the sanctuary for about 45 minutes before leaving. (As many as four of his victims were Jewish).
The question of motive is important to matters of law, but not, in this case, punishment. If convicted of multiple counts of first-degree murder, Crimo could face life without parole, according to state law.
We need only understand how.
The path to intended violence
Jaclyn Schildkraut is the director of the Gun Violence Research Consortium. She’s also an associate professor of criminal justice at SUNY Oswego. In a recent white paper for the Rockefeller Institute (reposted by the Editorial Board), she outlined what she called the path to intended violence model. It “outlines the progressive phases individuals pass through ahead of committing acts of violence.”
There are five stages.
1. Grievance
It can be anything. It can be “real (eg, loss of a job or relationship) or perceived (eg, driven by paranoid or delusional thinking).”
READ MORE: Bill O'Reilly goes on racist tirade against ‘minority gangs’ following July 4th Highland Park shooting
2. Fixation
“Unable to move past the grievance, the individual becomes fixated on it and engages in ideation wherein they fantasize about responding to the grievance through violent means.”
3. Planning
“This often involves researching previous attacks and their perpetrators and deciding on where they will carry out their plan and surveilling it (depending on their level of familiarity with the location), among other logistical considerations.”
READ MORE: White-power violence inevitably comes for 'respectable' white people
4. Preparation
This includes “acquiring their weapon(s), ammunition and other elements (eg, body armor). It is at this point that they may also craft manifestos or other legacy tokens or give away personal belongings.”
5. Probing
In “which they test for security and other potential barriers to carrying out their plan at the intended location or conduct a dry run.”
READ MORE: Lauren Boebert mocked after sharing 'deadly' take on Copenhagen mall shooting
“At this point,” Schildkraut wrote, “the attack is imminent.”
Signaling before doing
We don’t yet know much about Crimo’s life, but the little we know seems to overlap with Schildkraut’s model of intended violence.
First, Crimo was familiar.
He grew up in Highland Park. He appeared so attached that he returned after first fleeing to Wisconsin. That’s when police arrested him “without incident.” He went to public school there. He attended a local nondenominational church. In short, he was a local – familiar enough with Highland Park to surveil one of its synagogues. His dad owns “Bob’s Pantry & Deli, and once ran for mayor of Highland Park.
He amassed weapons.
READ MORE: Mass shooting at Illinois July 4th parade kills at least two: report
A semiautomatic “similar to an AR-15” was found on the roof. Another was found in his car. His residence had more guns. He appears to have collected cutting blades. A sword, a dagger and various knives.
In planning, he studied history
USA Today reported on Crimo’s digital past. He posted a picture of a newspaper clipping referencing Lee Harvey Oswald, who killed John Kennedy from a rooftop the way Crimo killed hometown residents.
He lived amid secrecy.
READ MORE: How SCOTUS wiped away progress in a single term
USA Today spoke to a woman who knew him for four years “from Thursday night small-group gatherings and Sunday services at Christ Church Highland Park.” She said he was “quiet and usually only offered surface-level comments when he spoke.” He lived with an uncle who said Crimo kept to himself in an adjacent apartment.
He wanted people to know his intentions.
Schildkraut calls it “leakage”: “an overt warning sign that may occur at any stage on the path. As such, it is important that individuals who become aware of these statements report them to authorities for further investigation and threat assessment immediately.”
In August 2019, Crimo tried killing himself. A month later, a family member called the cops on him, alleging a plan “to kill everyone.” (Police confiscated his cutting blades.) His digital record, since taken down by YouTube, included violent images and video that seemingly signaled, or at least suggested, what Crimo was preparing to do.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Uvalde gunman splashed blood on teacher's face to see if he was still alive: report
July 07, 2022
The Robb Elementary School teacher who was the only survivor in Room 111 gave an emotional interview after 10 surgeries and a month in the hospital.
CNN's Shimon Prokupecz interviewed Arnulfo Reyes, who described trying to get the children under a table before he was shot.
"And so you get hit and you go down," Prokupecz said. "And what's going on in your mind at that time?"
"Im just thinking and waiting for somebody to come and save us," Reyes replied. You always think, you know, something bad is happening that the cops get there so fast, they rush in and they help you, you know and I was just waiting for that. I was waiting for anybody -- anybody to come save us."
READ: Renowned trophy hunter shot dead and left on the side of the road in South Africa: police
It would be 74 minutes before police would enter his classroom.
Reyes described the shooter trying to get him to flinch and splashing blood in his face.
"Was he trying to see if you were still alive?" Prokupecz replied.
"I think so," Reyes replied.
"You're laying there for over an hour, right? And no one's coming to help," Prokupecz noted. "What do you think of that?"
READ: Matt Gaetz's friend says he's cooperated in sex trafficking probe against 'multiple individuals'
"That they forgot us," he replied.
He also described what happened when police finally breached the door.
"After they shot him and the Border Patrol said 'Anybody, get up, let's go, let's go!' Like try to get the kids up. Nobody moved but me. And then somebody else said there are children under here, the children were dead under the table," Reyes said. "There was nothing I could do."
Watch below or at this link.
Arnulfo Reyes www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}