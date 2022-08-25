The Kremlin spews ideas of Russians and Ukrainians 'storming Warsaw or Berlin together' for European invasion
Defeated Russian tanks on display for Ukraine Independence Day

War-torn Ukraine celebrated its 31st Independence Day amid fresh attacks by Russian President Vladimir Putin's military forces on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kremlin propagandists on Russian state television promoted the idea that someday – whether in a year or decades from now – the people of Ukraine will lock arms with their Russian counterparts and invade Germany and Poland.

Let’s first take a look at how Ukraine’s Independence day was celebrated yesterday:

Ukraine’s annual independence day has particular poignance this year, 6 months after Russia invaded the country. The day, which falls on August 24th, marks 31 years of freedom from the Soviet Union. Ukraine became independent after the collapse of the USSR in 1991.

Days ahead of Independence Day, Kyiv authorities banned large gatherings in the capital through Thursday for fear of missile strikes.

Over the weekend, Zelenskyy cautioned that Russia “may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week. Russian forces Wednesday launched a rocket attack on a Ukrainian train station, killing 22 people in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 people. Zelensky repeated the warnings ahead of the train station attack, saying, “Russian provocations and brutal strikes are a possibility.

While war raged on during the embattled country’s Independence Day, Kremlin propagandists took to Russia state television to imply that in the near future Russian and Ukrainians would unite to invade Germany and Poland.

Komsomolskaya Pravda radio anchor Sergey Mardan predicted that Russia's imperial ambitions will be reinvigorated with Ukraine's help. The bizarre edict was based on nostalgic fantasies that are held by Putin and significant chunks of the Russian population about reclaiming the former territories of the defunct Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

Mardan said on Russia 1 state-owned news Wednesday, "Let me remind you that for two decades Russia waged a counterterrorism operation that was flaring up in North Caucasus after two bloody civil wars within Russia. Nonetheless, the historical wounds almost healed. Ethnic Chechens and ethnic Russians are now fighting shoulder to shoulder and have put this gestalt to rest. I'm sure the same will happen with Ukraine," he mused. "I hope that after some time, Ukrainians and Russians will be storming Warsaw or Berlin together."

On Tuesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged NATO members at the Crimea Platform summit to provide Ukraine with "more weapons, and more ammunition, more quickly" in preparation for a "hard winter" fast approaching.

Also on Tuesday, the Pentagon said Ukraine aid packages are further proof that "challenges [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's theory" that he can "wait out" the war and the efforts made by Ukraine and its allies.


