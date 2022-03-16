Kremlin says neutral Ukraine like Austria is possible compromise

LONDON (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a neutral Ukraine with its own army along the lines of Austria or Sweden was being looked at as a possible compromise in talks with Kyiv. "This is a variant that is currently being discussed and which could really be seen a compromise," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on day 21 of what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine. Peskov was commenting on remarks from Vladimir Medinsky, Russia's chief negotiator, who earlier told state TV: "Ukraine is offering an Austrian or Swedish version o...
War in Ukraine: Latest developments
March 16, 2022
Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:
Explosions in central Kyiv
Explosions rock central Kyiv as Russia intensifies its attack on the capital, which is under a 35-hour curfew due to what its mayor called a "difficult and dangerous moment".
Two residential buildings were damaged and two people wounded, emergency services say.''
Strikes on southern train station
Russian strikes also target the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, where thousands of people are taking shelter after escaping the besieged port of Mariupol, regional officials say.
The railway station is hit but there are no reports of casualties.
- Zelensky upbeat on talks -
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sounds optimistic about the possibility of a negotiated end to the conflict after a fifth rounds of talks with Russia.
"All wars end with an agreement," he says, adding that the negotiating positions "now sound more realistic" but that Kyiv needs more time "so the decisions are made in the interest of Ukraine".
On Tuesday, he told Ukrainians they had to accept their country would not join NATO, a key demand of Russia's.
More US aid
US President Joe Biden will announce $800 million in new security assistance to Ukraine Wednesday, US officials say, on the day Zelensky is scheduled to make a landmark address to the US Congress.
Call for NATO peacekeepers
A trio of leaders from Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenian meet Ukraine's president in his besieged capital, with Warsaw calling for a NATO peace mission "protected by armed forces" to help Kyiv.
"This cannot be an unarmed mission," Vice Premier Jaroslaw Kaczynski says.
"It must seek to provide humanitarian and peaceful aid to Ukraine."
Payment day for Russia
Russia is due to make an interest payment on its foreign debt for the first since being hit with crippling Western sanctions, amid concerns that it could default.
Moscow is due to pay $117 million (107 million euros) on two dollar-denominated bonds. It says it will service its debt in rubles.
Five journalists killed
A French-Irish cameraman for Fox News and a Ukrainian working as a producer for the US television network have been killed in fighting near Kyiv, Fox News says.
Two other Ukrainian journalists, as well as a US documentary filmmaker, have also been killed.
TV protester fined, released
Marina Ovsyannikova, the journalist who protested against the conflict during a prime-time news broadcast on Russian state television, is fined and released.
A Moscow court ordered her to pay a fine of 30,000 rubles ($280, 247 euros) after she barged onto the set of Russia's most-watched evening news broadcast holding a poster reading "No War".
20,000 leave besieged city
Around 20,000 people manage to leave the besieged port city of Mariupol by driving along a humanitarian corridor agreed with Russian forces, a Ukrainian presidential aide says.
Refugees top 3 million
More than three million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion, the UN migration agency IOM says.
Around half are minors, says the UN children's agency.
The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, says 1.8 million people have fled to Poland.
97 children killed
Ninety-seven Ukrainian children have died since the invasion began, Zelensky tells Canadian lawmakers.
He renews his calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine to "stop the bombing".
NATO allies, including Canada, have rejected the proposal, fearing it would lead to an expansion of the conflict.
US President Joe Biden's nominee for the role of the top Federal Reserve banking cop Sarah Bloom Raskin said Tuesday she was withdrawing her name from consideration, a source familiar with the matter told AFP.
Raskin had previously won bipartisan approval for senior roles at the Fed and Treasury, but faced opposition from Republicans as well as a key Democratic lawmaker over her stance on climate change.
Disagreements over Raskin's nomination had led the Republican opposition in the Senate to boycott a committee vote on her post and four other top Fed positions, stalling their progress towards approval in Congress' upper house.
In a letter published by The New Yorker, Raskin cited the boycott as the main factor in her decision to drop out.
"There is hard and urgent work ahead for the Federal Reserve," she wrote.
"If I step away from this confirmation process, there can be no excuse left for a continued boycott of the Constitution's 'advice and consent' process and the Senate's corresponding refusal to attend to our nation's real economic needs. With a heavy heart, I therefore hereby withdraw my candidacy."
The Biden administration's hopes to end the blockade were badly damaged Monday when Senator Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat in the chamber where the party has a one-vote majority, cited statements by Raskin he said were hostile to the oil industry and said he would not support her candidacy.
With the United States seeing consumer prices rise at a pace not experienced for four decades, the Fed is poised to begin lifting interest rates from zero this year, with the first increase expected at the conclusion of its policy meeting on Wednesday.
In a statement, Biden said Raskin endured "baseless attacks from industry and conservative interest groups," and accused Republicans of being "more focused on amplifying these false claims and protecting special interests than taking important steps toward addressing inflation and lowering costs for the American people."
Sherrod Brown, the Democratic chair of the Senate Banking Committee, said that with Raskin's withdrawal, "the American people will be denied a thoughtful, experienced public servant who was ready to fight inflation, stand up to Wall Street and corporate special interests, and protect our economy from foreign cyber attacks and climate change."
Biden had nominated Raskin in January to the role of vice chair for supervision, which oversees the nation's banks, and also tapped Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson to fill two other open positions on the seven-person Fed board.
The Senate Banking Committee was considering their candidacies along with those of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whom Biden nominated to a second term as leader of the central bank, and Lael Brainard, whom the president named as Powell's deputy.
Powell is a Republican, but Brainard and Raskin belong to the Democratic party. Biden has pledged to increase diversity at the central bank, and Jefferson is African American while Cook would be the first Black woman on its board.
George Conway suggests wife Kellyanne can prove Trump isn't 'completely delusional and stupid'
March 16, 2022
Conservative attorney George Conway says Donald Trump's last and possibly best defense against potential prosecution would be to claim insanity -- and stupidity.
Conway, whose wife Kellyanne served as a senior White House adviser through most of Trump's presidency, told The Bulwark's Mona Charen that's possibly the best means to establish that he held a good-faith belief that the 2020 election was stolen from him, despite multiple government officials at the federal and state levels finding no evidence to support his claims.
"As a matter of law, he learned in so many different ways that he had lost and frankly he said to people, one of whom I know very well, but I won’t specify who she is, 'How could I have lost to this guy?'" Conway said. "And she basically said, 'You know, you ran a crappy campaign.' She wasn’t alone in telling him that. I’m not — again — I’m not going to say who that was."
That shows that Trump knew that he had, in fact, lost the election to Joe Biden, which leaves him little room to defend himself from possible prosecution for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
READ: George Conway: Trump is finally telling the truth — he 'loved' what happened on January 6
"So, he knew he lost, okay?" Conway said. "He admitted from time to time that he lost: 'How could I lose to that guy?' And the only way he can get out from under that is to basically try to prove that he is completely delusional and stupid, and he’s never going to bring himself to do that. He’ll just lie and continue to tell the lie."
Ultimately, Conway said, that wouldn't be enough to provide a defense.
"I don’t think it would be enough, especially, before a jury in the District of Columbia, and the first jury to hear a Jan. 6 case convicted a Jan. 6 defendant in four hours, so there’s a big problem here that he has," Conway said. "If somebody takes this seriously at the Justice Department — and if you take Merrick Garland at his word, because he said in a speech back in January, that they were not going to draw any artificial lines about who they could prosecute — they were going to go work their way up in the way that you do in mob investigations, and other large investigations."
"You have to look at Donald Trump," he added, "because all the roads lead to him."
