'Hard to imagine a less attractive candidate': Newspaper slams Trump-loving Kris Kobach in endorsement of his rival
Donald Trump and Kris Kobach (Screengrab)

A local newspaper issued a scathing takedown of Republican candidate Kris Kobach in an endorsement of his Democratic rival for Kansas attorney general.

The former Kansas secretary of state is running against Democrat Chris Mann for the state's top law enforcement job, and the Kansas City Star called out Kobach as "a political retread whose sell-by date has long since passed."

"Campaign insiders have promised he’s a more down-to-earth campaigner this year, less prone to the wild statements that characterized his previous failed bids," wrote the editorial board. "And yet, some redecorating has done little to improve his two galling liabilities in the race: his previous record as secretary of state, and his current campaign, which is so free of substance and so heavy with appeals to divisive social issues that it’s hard to imagine a less attractive candidate for the state’s top law enforcement office."

The newspaper compared Kobach unfavorably to Texas attorney general Ken Paxton or current Kansas attorney general Derek Schmidt, saying his obsession with prosecuting vanishingly rare cases of voter fraud undermined confidence in elections, as did his support for Donald Trump's election lies.

"By aligning himself with Trump in sowing endless doubt about the integrity of our elections, and in the 2020 presidential results in particular, Kobach has chosen to lend his support to the Big Lie — and that’s disqualifying for the office of attorney general, or should be," the editorial board wrote.

