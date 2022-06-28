Kristi Noem's fearmongering about abortion pills dismantled by CNN's Sanjay Gupta

According to CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, comments made by Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) over the weekend about pills used to induce an abortion should be taken with a grain of salt, adding that the GOP governor was overstating the dangers of using them.

On Sunday's "Face the Nation" Noem said she would like to block online appointments and stop women from buying prescription abortion pills online and receiving them through the mail, telling host Margaret Brennan, "These are very dangerous medical procedures. We don’t believe it should be available because it is a dangerous situation for an individual without being medically supervised by a physician.”

Speaking with CNN host Poppy Harlow, Gupta attempted to clear the air of Noem's fear-mongering.

'I heard something on CBS' 'Face the Nation' on Sunday that I wanted to ask you about," host Harlow prompted. "South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem, explaining why she wants to block people from getting this medical abortion mix of pills, and she just flat out said they are dangerous.... You heard Margaret Brennan trying to correct her and stop her there, but it is important for everyone to know the facts on that. Are they safe?"

"Yeah, I mean, so there is data on this now," Dr. Gupta replied. "I just showed you how long these medications have been used. And if you look at independent journals, and sort of track the likelihood of having major complications, it is not zero, but it is pretty close."

"If you look at major complications overall, a .4% risk with these medications, and the risk of mortality, of dying, .0001% with these medications," he continued. "So, you know, again, and there are several states, Poppy, that do require that you have a healthcare visit when you're giving these medications, some states require the medications actually be taken in the presence of a healthcare provider. But that is, you know, we'll see how this sort of shakes out over the next several days and weeks in terms of how states regulate that. There is good safety data on this and now over 25 years we have good efficacy data, if you look at the effectiveness of these pills now, and the first nine weeks, they're very effective at actually terminating a pregnancy, 99.6%. Up to week 10 or 11 even, 87% effective at that, Poppy."

