Kirsti Noem's GOP enemies targeted in effort to rid South Dakota of far-right 'wack-a-doodles': report
www.governor.sd.gov

The Republican Gov. Kristi Noem is working in tandem with a top GOP legislator seeking to rid the state legislature of anti-establishment "wack-a-doodles," according to a new report by the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

"Gov. Kristi Noem is taking a more active role in this year's primary election season, including trading barbs with incumbent lawmakers not in lock-step with her wing of the South Dakota GOP. And that has some of her fellow Republicans accusing her and her allies of trying to rid the Legislature of its most conservative members," the newspaper reported. "Not seen as vulnerable in her primary, Noem says she's still not taking her party's nomination for governor for granted. But she is managing to find time to involve herself in some battleground legislative contests."

Noem has the endorsement of Donald Trump for her June 7 primary.

"Last month, for instance, Noem joined District 4 House candidate Stephanie Sauder on a radio program where she openly accused Rep. Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, of being a poor legislator doing damage to South Dakota's way of life. Sauder is challenging Deutsch in next month's election," the newspaper reported. "And though she won't say specifically which other aspiring state lawmakers she's putting her political weight behind, it's known that Noem is working in tandem with a high-ranking senator who's investing thousands in campaign funds to unseat far-right members of the party seeking re-election."

That senator, President pro temp. Lee Schoenbeck, is an attorney who has served in both houses of the South Dakota legislature over the past quarter-century. And he has a target list he says he developed with input from "at least 100" others.

"In the days following the candidate filing deadline for state House and Senate, Schoenbeck began distributing a list of candidates preferred by him and the South Dakota political establishment," the newspaper reported. "And though both he and the governor's camp deny she had any involvement, it's clear there's synergy between the two."

Schoenbeck acknowledged as much in an interview with the newspaper.

"Our oars are rowing in the same directions," said Schoenbeck.

Read the full report.



SmartNews