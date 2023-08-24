Kristin Smart killer Paul Flores in ‘serious condition’ after prison attack

Paul Flores was convicted last year of murdering Kristin Smart, who disappeared in 1996. - David Middlecamp/Sacramento Bee via ZUMA Press/TNS
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The man convicted of murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart has been hospitalized following an apparent attack in prison. Paul Flores, who is incarcerated at Pleasant Valley State Prison, was transported from the prison in Coalinga to “an outside medical facility” on Wednesday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Flores was “in serious condition,” the CDCR said in a statement. “The circumstances surrounding Flores’ injury are under investigation by (the state prison)’s Investigative Services Unit,” the statement read. “No other deta...