'No solutions, no leadership': CNN's Van Jones explains why Kyrsten Sinema 'deserves a primary challenge'

On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," anchor Jake Tapper and commentator Van Jones discussed the decision by the Arizona Democratic Party to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for blocking Senate rules reform that would clear the way for voting rights legislation.

"Is that censure really necessary, do you think?" asked Tapper.

"Well, I think she has some very frustrated constituents and that's one way for them to express themselves," said Jones. "I think the challenger will be inevitable at this point. If I were her, I would think to myself, the whole world's looking at me, so far all I've done is say no in the name of bipartisanship. I would expect her to step forward now. Where is the bipartisan deal that she thinks can happen? Maybe there's concern about the Electoral Count Act."

"She's got to go forward and say, I can make the bipartisanship work in the name of voting rights," continued Jones. "Otherwise, all she did was stop this party from trying to rescue democracy and then offer no solutions and no leadership, and that's why she deserves a primary challenge."

Watch below: