Iowa Dem Senate candidate thrashes 'sellout' Kyrsten Sinema in scathing video
Iowa Democratic Senate hopeful Abby Finkenauer is not a fan of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, despite the fact that she could be her colleague by this time next year.

In a video released on Thursday, Finkenauer took Sinema to task for blocking Democrats from passing any legislation without that doesn't garner significant bipartisan support.

Finkenauer starts out by talking about the frustration she faced in Congress when Democrats would pass legislation, only to see it die in the Republican-controlled Senate.

She then turned her ire toward Sinema, who is now helping the GOP kill any legislation the House passes.

"We have a sellout in Kyrsten Sinema who is there for what reason I don't know!" she said. "She refuses to do anything that works for working families like the one I grew up in... it's about dang time that we expand the Democratic majority."

