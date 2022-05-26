Grandmother of alleged gunman worked at Uvalde elementary school: report

Ali Velshi on Wednesday anchored MSNBC from Uvalde, Texas following the fatal school shooting massacre at Robb Elementary School.

Velshi interviewed journalist Tony Plohetski of the Austin American-Statesman newspaper. The two described meeting after the fatal 2017 Sutherland Springs church shooting.

Plohetski described his latest reporting on the alleged gunman.

He said, "oftentimes, after something like this happens, there is a deep desire for motive. People truly want to understand exactly why a person would have done what they did."

"I have learned one fact from law enforcement officials, and that is that the gunman's grandmother apparently worked at this elementary school, but that her employment stopped in May 2020. So, officials are trying to determine whether there is some connection there, or what exactly that connection is," he explained.

"But you certainly know, and I know from covering mass shootings, and other major crimes like this. that sometimes the real meaning dies with the person," he noted. "And so, that very well maybe what happened here."

