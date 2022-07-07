Lack of exceptions for rape or incest under Missouri abortion ban fuels anger from advocates
Several hundred protesters marched through the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2019 in response to the near- total abortion ban passed by Missouri legislators. - Jill Toyoshiba/Kansas City Star/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Missouri House in 2019 debated the bill that became the state’s abortion ban, then-state Rep. Bryan Spencer quickly raised — and praised — the proposal’s lack of exceptions for victims of rape and incest. Spencer, a Wentzville Republican and a high school teacher, recounted how he allowed his students to talk about issues, including abortion, in class. By his own account, he used to oppose abortion except in cases of rape or incest. But Spencer said his view changed after an encounter with an upset student following on such classroom discussion of abortion. “‘My mot...