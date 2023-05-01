'Complete shock': High school lacrosse player says complaints ignored after opponent used N-word

An Ohio high school student said he's never witnessed racial tension at a lacrosse game until recently.

"While both teams are competing and having fun, this incident kind of crossed the line, made me feel some type of way. I passed the ball to one of my teammates and the dude comes up to me and says some other stuff and then says that — the N-word pretty much," Dominic Shaw, who is a junior at Pickerington High School Central, told WBNS.

"I was in complete shock in the moment."

Shaw said that after he heard someone use the N-word during his team's game against Olentangy Berlin, he told the game's officials but nothing was done.

"I mean, I talked to my [athletic director] after the incident. They said they would reach out to Berlin's [athletic director] and try to handle it. After the game, their coach came up to me and said they handled it, but nothing seemed to really happen," he said.

His father, Karl Shaw, said he will not tolerate any racial discrimination and is proud of how his son handled the situation.



"It upset me, only because he did everything right, he went to the grownups,” he said. "I'm proud of him. I'm extremely proud of the young man that he has grown into because he handled that the right way."

After WBNs reached out to Olentangy Berlin, and the school replied with the following statement:

"Berlin High School administrators were made aware of this complaint, acted immediately and investigated what took place. The Olentangy athletic handbook addresses that racist or abusive comments or actions directed at others by any Olentangy student-athlete and sports team will not be tolerated. We cannot discuss disciplinary information for any student at any time."

Watch the video at this link: