Landlord arrested after breaking into tenant's home and chasing him with a sledgehammer
Shutterstock

A landlord in Utah has been arrested after he broke into a tenant's home and threatened him with a sledgehammer, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

According to police, they initially responded to a call of a burglary in progress. Upon arriving at the home, they found the man outside the home with the sledgehammer after destroying the door. The tenant said the man chased him throughout his home with the sledgehammer, later throwing it at him when they ran out into the street.

Police say the landlord “had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage” emanating from him. He also made death threats to police when he was being taken into custody.

He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, along with two misdemeanors.

